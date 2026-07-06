A singer on one of the most iconic songs of the 2010s has died.

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Lauren Bennett, who was featured on LMFAO’s 2011 smash “Party Rock Anthem,” has died. Her bandmates in the pop group GRL announced her passing, though they didn’t disclose a cause, manner or place of death.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the statement read. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

“Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. [heart emoji] You will always be in our hearts.”

Details around the passing are scarce. After the official announcement on Monday, fans noted that Aria Crescendo, a member of Bennett’s other group Paradiso Girls, alluded to Bennett’s possible death in a June 23 post, which would mean Bennett died befor eher 37th birthday. Crescendo then shared another tribute to her late friend on Monday.

“RIP Lauren my sister my best friend I can’t believe you left us,” the second tribute read. “We spoke a week before it all happened and I could not imagine that would be the last time I would be able to talk to you. Love you and miss you forever.”



Bennett and entrepreneur Kenny Wormald welcomed a baby girl named Harlow together in September 2019. Wormald has not addressed the singer’s passing as of press time.