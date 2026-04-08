Longtime Actress Wendy Playfair Dead at 99

Wendy Playfair, a veteran Australian actress whose career spanned radio, television, and film, has died at the age of 99.

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Playfair died on March 11, 2026, in Sydney. She passed away peacefully, just months before reaching her 100th birthday. Her death marks the end of a long and prolific career that helped shape Australia’s entertainment industry across multiple eras.

The news was shared by Matt Batten, the podcast host of Talking Prisoner. Playfair’s family reached out to him. He wrote on Instagram, “The Playfair family have just advised me of the passing of the beautiful and incredibly talented Wendy Playfair, who has died peacefully at the age of 99.”

“Wendy enjoyed a remarkable career that spanned many decades across Australian theatre, television and radio. She was a highly respected performer who contributed enormously to the Australian performing arts industry.”

Talking Prisoner is a fan podcast that celebrates Prisoner: Cell Block H. A show that Playfair is most known for.

Wendy Playfair Started Out In Radio

Playfair began her career in radio during the 1940s, performing in serial dramas at a time when the medium dominated home entertainment. She built her early reputation through voice work before moving into television in the 1960s, as the industry expanded nationwide.

She then became widely known for her role as Minerva “Minnie” Donovan in the iconic prison drama Prisoner (Prisoner: Cell Block H). Her portrayal of the tough yet layered character earned her recognition among audiences and cemented her place in Australian television history.

Over the following decades, Playfair appeared in numerous popular television series. She took on roles in Home and Away, A Country Practice, and All Saints.

Playfair also made guest appearances in series such as Homicide, Return to Eden, and Packed to the Rafters. Her versatility allowed her to move easily between genres, including drama and soap opera, and she remained a familiar face on television screens for many years.

Playfair retired from acting in 2013 after her final television appearances. Her career, which lasted more than five decades, reflected the evolution of Australian media from radio to modern television.