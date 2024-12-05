‘Loki’ Actor Jack Veal, 17, Says He’s Homeless

Despite his rise to fame through his role in the first season of Disney+’s Loki, 17-year-old actor Jack Veal recently revealed he’s homeless.

In a post on TikTok, Veal shared that, while he’s known for his roles in Loki and The End of the F****ing World, he’s fallen into hard times.

“I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth,” Veal said. “Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and etcetera.”

Veal stated he has nowhere to go and he needs help. “Social services refuse to help me despite what I have told them,” he continued. “I am desperate. I’ve been sleeping in the streets.”

The actor revealed he is currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed in windows. It is also located two hours from London, where he is employed. This is causing him to struggle with getting to work.

Veal asked his social media followers to share his video in hopes that he could find a place to live near London.

“Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else,” he said. “I am on my knees begging for you guys to share this, do something, spread the message with how the government are treating kids.”

His pleas seemingly did the trick. In a separate TikTok post, Veal said he was in contact with social services for a meeting.

“I don’t know what you guys have done, but it’s gotten out there, and it’s really, really helped me. They’re taking action now,” Veal stated. “They’re actually doing something. God bless you all. Thank you so much.”

Jack Veal Emotionally Thanked His Fans, Announces He’s No Longer Homeless in New TikTok Post

In another TikTok video, Veal declared that he was no longer homeless.

“All of you guys, if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t have got anything,” Veal shared in the latest update. “They eventually called me, after an interview with a journalist, and told me that they changed their minds and they’re going to give me an emergency placement, and that was all because of you.”

Veal appeared in season one, episodes four and five of Loki. Although he hasn’t appeared in the series since, the young actor was seen in Chloë Grace Moretz’s series, The Peripheral.