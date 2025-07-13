Logan Paul Crashes Jelly Roll’s WWE SmackDown Performance with a Savage Jab

A WWE Friday Night SmackDown concert took a chaotic turn when the world’s most disliked media personality, Logan Paul, crashed country singer Jelly Roll’s performance.

Of course, the YouTuber-turned-rassler couldn’t resist stealing the spotlight, delivering a cutting remark that was as unnecessary as his presence.

While Mr. Roll was performing in the ring, Paul, always hungry for the limelight at any cost, interrupted. Taking the mic as he stepped up to the ring, Paul remarked that Jelly’s music appeals to people who have tattoos of their children but lack custody of them.

That’s gotta hurt.

Needless to say, the Nashville, Tennessee crowd did not take kindly to Paul’s cutting (yet, let’s face it… pretty accurate) remarks.

When Jelly Roll shot back at Paul for blatantly plugging his podcast, Paul responded by labeling the country singer an outsider, claiming he didn’t belong. The tension intensified when “The Viper” Randy Orton stepped in to stand up for Jelly Roll.

“If anybody is an outsider, it is you!” Orton shouted at the former YouTuber, who didn’t pay his dues like virtually every other wrestler in the WWE.

Paul launched a fierce attack on Orton, leaving Jelly Roll watching in frustration.

Jelly Roll Lives Out the World’s Fantasy By Mercilessly Pummeling Logan Paul

Unable to stand by any longer, Jelly Roll intervened, grabbing Paul by the back of the head and slamming him onto the mat, effectively rescuing Orton from the relentless assault and also living out the fantasy of virtually everyone who has ever witnessed Logan Paul in action.

Jelly Roll lives out all of our deepest fantasies by decking Logan Paul during Saturday Night’s Main Event. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images)

Of course, WWE fans approved of Paul getting manhandled by Jelly Roll.

“Can’t believe this happened,” one comment began under ESPN’s clip of the moment on YouTube. “I’m so grateful that JR has been working out, tho. Did you see how hard he tossed Logan Paul? He tossed him like a rag doll!” they added.

“Jelly Roll would freestyle Logan into submission. Very quickly,” another WWE fan joked.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest this is just a tease of things to come.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, speculation is growing that Jelly Roll may officially step into the ring at SummerSlam. The buzz suggests he could team up with Orton in a tag-team match against Paul and Drew McIntyre.