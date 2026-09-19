Local News Anchor Retiring After Decades on TV: ‘Time to Close 1 Chapter’

WGAL News 8 anchor Lori Burkholder is preparing to sign off for the final time after 37 years at the Pennsylvania station.

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Burkholder announced her retirement, with her final day on air scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, according to the outlet.

The Middletown native has spent her career telling stories throughout the Susquehanna Valley, beginning at WGAL in 1989 as a studio camera operator.

“Deciding when to step away from a career you spent so many years cultivating is always a difficult decision but one I was ready to make after much thought and conversations with my family,” Burkholder said. “Sometimes you just know when it’s time, and this is my time to close one chapter and open the next.”

Burkholder eventually moved into on-air roles, including hosting and producing the weekly public affairs program Susquehanna People. She later hosted and produced 12:30 Live, which gave her opportunities to travel, meet people throughout the region and share their stories with viewers.

She also spent 13 years co-anchoring WGAL News 8 Today with Jere Gish. The pair reunited in 2022 to co-anchor WGAL News 8 at 6 and WGAL News 8 at 11.

“Spending an entire career at WGAL in a place where I grew up has been nothing short of special and a true privilege,” Burkholder said. “I have learned so much through my time with WGAL reporting and sharing stories of our viewers, some of whom have become lifelong friends.”

She said that she loved to cover stories that focused on good deeds of everyday people.

“I’m most proud and humbled by the people I get to meet because of what I do,” Burkholder said. “The ones who quietly do wonderful work in our communities and make a true difference. I don’t know of many jobs where you would get access to these folks like this and have the opportunity to shine a light on what they do. It’s why the 8 Who Care stories are so special to me. I’m always in awe of these unsung heroes. They make me want to be a better person.”

WGAL 8 President and General Manager Cindy DeLuca praised Burkholder’s decades of work, while News Director Kristin Kay highlighted her influence on local journalism.

As retirement approaches, Burkholder had a message for her longtime audience.

“To the viewers I just want to say, thank you,” she said. “I feel like I grew up in front of your eyes. I do a job that brings me into your living room every day. I hope I have served you well and can’t thank you enough for sharing your stories, reaching out with a kind word and trusting us to be there for you when you need it most.”

Looking ahead, Burkholder said she hopes retirement will give her more time with family, friends and her community while allowing her to continue supporting nonprofit organizations.

WGAL 8 plans to celebrate her career in the months leading up to her final broadcast.