Lizzo is set to star in an upcoming biopic celebrating the life of a groundbreaking music pioneer.

The “Good as Hell” singer has been cast as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming film about the legendary “godmother of rock ’n’ roll,” according to Deadline. The film Rosetta is set to be produced by Lizzo, Kevin Beisler, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and renowned actor Forest Whitaker, with Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry penning the screenplay. Currently in development under Amazon MGM Studios, the project has yet to announce a director.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe was honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. At the ceremony, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes delivered a powerful musical tribute celebrating Tharpe’s legacy.

The trailblazing musician was also portrayed by Yola in Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis.

Of course, Lizzo, a singer, rapper, and Emmy winner, has achieved major milestones in music. She made history in 2023 as the first Black woman since 1994 to win Record of the Year at the Grammys for her hit About Damn Time. Her chart-topping single “Truth Hurts” broke records as the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rapper and surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams in 2024.

Lizzo Has Flexed Her Acting Chops in the Past

However, the 36-year-old is no stranger to getting in front of the camera.

Lizzo has headlined the Emmy-nominated HBO special Lizzo: Live In Concert. She also starred in the Emmy-winning reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. In 2019, she appeared in the film Hustlers alongside a star-studded cast.

She was also the subject of the 2022 HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo.

Meanwhile, the musician is making a comeback following legal disputes with former employees. She has already released two new singles, “Love in Real Life” and “Still Bad.” She’s reportedly gearing up to drop a new album soon. Adding to the excitement, she’s set to perform on Saturday Night Live next month.