lizzo-flaunts-weight-loss-in-bold-red-vinyl-look-with-see-through-flair

Lizzo dropped her new music video this week, making waves and serving looks while flaunting her fabulous weight loss glow-up.

Videos by Suggest

In the music video for her latest single, “Still Bad,” the 36-year-old singer makes a striking entrance, draped in a black fishnet outfit paired with a sleek leather jacket as she lounges on the hood of a white car.

The scene took a dramatic turn as Lizzo was doused with a bucket of blood (yes, really). Moments later, she appeared in the heart of a forest, dressed in a striking red latex bustier paired with matching knee-length pants that highlighted her bold style. Surrounding her were ominous, bird-like silver creatures, their menacing presence soon giving way to an unexpected twist—they joined Lizzo in a dance sequence.

The final scene featured Lizzo standing at the center of a shadowy pool, as the mysterious creatures silently vanished beneath the water around her.

Lizzo Admires Herself in Her Bold Red Vinyl Look

Lizzo seemed to catch her first glimpse of herself in the striking red costume in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, March 13. In the clip, the singer glanced at her reflection in the camera, turning to admire her appearance from every angle. Especially her irresistibly scrumptious rump.

Images via Instagram / Lizzo

“It’s giving BBL allegations…” she joked in the clip. “What in the…no! Who am I? The baddest b***h, don’t you ever forget,” she added, admiring herself.

“I GOTTA BBL… A BIG BEAUTIFUL LIZZO. Stream Still Bad for a juicy booty!!!” she wrote alongside the candid clip.

Fans Flock to Praise Lizzo’s Weight Loss Journey

Lizzo’s over 14 million Instagram followers were quick to lavish praise on her ongoing weight loss transformation.

“We got skinny LIZZO before gta 6,” one fan joked, referring to the never-ending delay in the next installment of the popular Grand Theft Auto video game series.

“Anybody that say they ain’t doing a double take at Lizzo these days is lying,” another fan chimed in, adding a fire emoji.

“OOPS SHE DID IT AGAIN. IT’S GIVING PANTYLINES, IT’S GIVING BRITNEY, IT’S GIVING SHE DONT GIVE A F–K WHAT Y’ALL THINK,” one onlooker (and avid lover of the English language) wrote.

“A warrior. Weight loss ain’t easy and we watched how hard she worked,” yet another fan added.