lizzo-admits-she-stopped-using-ozempic-and-other-weight-loss-medications

After months of noticeable weight loss, Lizzo admitted she has used and stopped Ozempic and other medications to slim down.

While appearing on the podcast Just Trish last week, the singer revealed how she tried Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs that are originally intended to treat type 2 diabetes.

“I’ve tried everything,” she admitted. “It’s just the science, for me, calories in vs. calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food.”

Lizzo then pointed out that the medication makes the user feel full. “So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter,” she continued.

When the podcast host, Trisha Payta, asked her how she kept up with her weight loss, Lizzo said that she stuck with a strict diet.

“What did it for me was – actually it was not being vegan,” she explained. “Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats. I was eating a lot of bread. I was eating a lot of rice, and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full.”

“But really, I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,0000 calories a day,” Lizzo said. “So for me, when I actually started eating whole foods and eating like beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of like fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.”

Lizzo Previously Revealed Her Weight Loss Was More Manageable With a Different Mindset

Meanwhile, the “Truth Hurts” songstress previously stated that her weight loss experience became easier to manage because she has a different mindset.

I love to distract myself with people,” she noted. “I loved to be distracted with food.”

Lizzo then said, “I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create.”

The singer then said she stopped doing all those things and just focused on herself.