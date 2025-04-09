Lizzo Says Her Body Transformation Isn’t Weight ‘Loss’ — Here’s What She Calls It Instead

As she continues her weight loss journey, Lizzo revealed the unique way she describes her body transformation.

While appearing on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the “Still Bad” songstress referred to the weight “loss” as a weight “release” instead.

“The weight that is no longer on me is not just fat or physical,” she explained. “I released so much to get to this point, and I think people can see that, and I don’t want to describe anything as loss.”

Lizzo then shared, “I’m not experiencing any loss. I’ve actually gained so much.”

Instead of thinking about her body transformation as a “loss,” Lizzo said she’s gained new life perspectives.

“I’ve gained, like, a sense of self,” she continued. “I’ve gained, like, a lifestyle that I actually really love, and I’m like, ‘I can maintain this.’”

Lizzo further shared that she’s gained a new perspective on nutrition and the science behind exercise, such as cardio and weight lifting.

“People aren’t going to understand this right now,” she pointed out. “But it’s the most body-positive way to experience what I’m going through. I don’t want to use any negative terms.”

Lizzo Credits Her Longtime Love, Myke Wright, For Her Body Transformation Views

Meanwhile, Lizzo reveals how her longtime love, comedic Myke Wright, has helped her develop a different perspective on her body transformation.

“My man, he’s so funny,” she said, “He was the one who kind of like brought it to my attention at first, because at first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I lost five pounds.’ He was like, ‘Where did it go?’”

Lizzo admitted that while she was a little “mad” at Wright’s comment, it really made her think about her body transformation.

“It was like, ‘I don’t think I want to lose anything,” she said. “I think I want to win. I think I want to gain.”

She went on to say that she is also mindful of how she talks about her body transformation.

“I want to be very intentional with the words that come out of my mouth,” the singer further shared “Because there’s young people who are watching me and they’re experiencing what I’m putting into the world and they’re applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did when I was a kid.”

“I saw how the media treated people who gained and lost weight,” she added. “And how that affected my brain chemistry.”