lizzo-flaunts-weight-loss-in-sheer-pink-lace

Lizzo confidently announced that “lace is back” with a sultry mirror selfie, rocking pink lingerie that flaunted her curves and celebrated her ongoing glow-up.

On April 17, the 36-year-old shared two striking selfies, showcasing a pink lingerie set from her intimates and shapewear brand, Yitty. Posed confidently in front of her bathroom mirror, she effortlessly highlighted the collection’s bold and stylish appeal.

Her two-photo post started with a bold pose in a vibrant hot pink lace bra and matching panty set, complete with intricate floral details. In the second shot, Lizzo turned up the heat, giving fans a cheeky glimpse from another angle as she confidently flaunted her curves with flair.

“Smoothing lace is back,” she wrote alongside the sizzling snaps, adding a smiley face emoji.

Want to rock Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” vibe? Snag her look with the Smoothing Lace Plunge Bralette, priced at $64.95 for non-members—because feeling fabulous isn’t free, honey. She completed the look with the matching Smoothing Lace Mid Rise Briefs, just $29.95 for non-members. Because, let’s face it, a YAAAS queen needs her crown—and her matching lace.

Fans React to Lizzo Rocking Sheer Pink Lace

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s over 11 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments, swooning over her latest set of pics.

“See this why the lord don’t let me lose weight, because that’s the first thing I’m doing. Posting that backside,” one fan joked. “BODY SO TEA I THOUGHT THE BRITISH WERE COMING,” another fan exclaimed. “She said she feelin’ good as hell… I believe her,” a third onlooker added.

Other fans couldn’t help but notice just how much weight the pop star has lost in recent months.

“Ok, now you need to do a side by side because this is just amazing! So, how much have you lost? Gotta be close to 80- 100lbs!” one fan speculated.

Since 2023, Lizzo has been proudly sharing her transformation with fans through social media.

“Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body,” she explained in 2023 TikTok video.

“My body is gonna change, everyone’s bodies change. That’s life.”