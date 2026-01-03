lizzo-flaunts-weight-loss-in-bold-swim-outfit

Body positivity queen Lizzo reminded us all that winter is a state of mind by ringing in the new year with a sizzling bikini snapshot.

The “Good as Hell” singer showed off her curves in a Jan. 2 Instagram post, posing in a tiny white string bikini in the first shot. The 37-year-old’s glistening chest was barely contained by the top, while her hips and slimmer waist were on full display as her bikini bottoms were pulled up high.

In a second shot, Lizzo trades the strings for a vibrant, curve-hugging one-piece that clings to every asset. She served up pure main-character energy by topping off the look with some chunky shades and blue nails.

Tipping her hat to the brands of both sultry fits, Lizzo captioned the post, “YITTY & a Pucci fit… nastyyyyy.”

Fans React to Lizzo’s Latest Weight Loss Flex

Meanwhile, plenty of fans and high-profile pals took to the comments to gush about Lizzo’s latest flex.

“Get it!!!!” singer Erykah Badu wrote. “Love your hair!” Grown-ish star Chloe Bailey added. “Second look is so cute, I want twelve,” a fan declared.

“Body is teaaaaa!!!” YITTY chimed in.

Lizzo flaunted her transformation throughout 2025, revealing last January that she had reached her goal after shedding 16% of her body fat. She spent the rest of the year opening up about her health and fitness journey, even sharing that she struggled with suicidal thoughts when she first began prioritizing her weight loss.

Here’s hoping 2026 brings us plenty more Lizzo body positivity moments.