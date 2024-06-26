Lisa Kudrow Says She’s Rewatching ‘Friends’ to Keep Matthew Perry’s Memory Alive

Star actor Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023. Perry had appeared in many hit productions. However, he was most famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, Friends.

Many of the cast are still mourning. It is one of the reasons that there was no Friends reunion at the 2024 Emmy Awards, despite the cast of other sitcoms such as Cheers and Martin reuniting onstage.

‘Friends’ Star Lisa Kudrow Remembers Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow, who played Pheobe Buffay, says that one of her coping mechanisms is watching re-runs of the 90s sitcom that features Perry.

“Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK,” Kudrow said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him].”

Kudrow ‘Blown Away’ By Former Co-Stars

Friends was one of the shows in the 1990s that led to the success of many of the sitcoms that we see today. The show premiered in September 1994 to an audience of more than 20 million viewers. The sitcom would go on to run for 10 seasons and aired 236 episodes. It is widely regarded as the most popular sitcom ever.

Kudrow says watching the episodes now gives her a new perspective on the show. Notably how “blown away,” she is by her former co-stars.

“I’m laughing out loud, and everyone is hilarious. I’m blown away by Courteney Cox. Blown away by Jen. Matthew is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him,” Kudrow added.

“Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I’ve done.”

The actress also notes that it also serves as a personal way of celebrating. But she often still gets embarrassed by her performance on the big screen.

“So yeah, I mean, that’s my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it’s embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I’m watching Friends, that’s a horrible look, I think, don’t you?” she added.