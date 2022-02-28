Apparently, We’ve All Been Saying Lindsay Lohan’s Name Wrong And The Internet Is In Shock

People all over the world know Lindsay Lohan’s name, but have we been saying it wrong all these years? The actress recently went viral on TikTok after revealing that we’ve been mispronouncing her last name this whole time.

Lohan’s New TikTok Has Fans Going Crazy

Lohan just joined the popular video app at the beginning of February, and in her first video, the actress decided to set the record straight on how people say her name. “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan and guess what?” she says to the camera. “Now I’m on TikTok.”

The video quickly blew up online due to how the actress pronounced her own name. Instead of “Lo-han,” she says “Lo-wen.” Some users joked that she’s the one who’s got it wrong, with one commenting, “u pronounced ur name wrong.” Others wrote about how mind-blowing the video was.

“Wait. Lindsey ‘LOWEN’?!?” one fan commented. “IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?” Another wrote, “im sorry ive said your name wrong my entire life.” One fan pointed out that this is just the latest in a long list of celebrities who are finally coming clean about how to pronounce their names.

“LOWEN? LOUTNER? GRANDEE?,” they commented. “Okay they gotta be messing with us at this point.” Their comment refers to fellow celebs Taylor Lautner and Ariana Grande, both of whom have recently told interviewers that the whole world has been getting their names wrong.

Is Lohan Returning To Hollywood?

The actress seems to be mounting a comeback. From her presence on TikTok, to a new Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial, Lohan is starting to pop up everywhere these days. She is also starring in an upcoming holiday romcom from Netflix alongside Glee star Chord Overstreet. The film, Falling For Christmas, is set to drop on the streaming service later this year.

Lohan also recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Bader Shammas, who works as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai. Lohan has been living in Dubai for the last seven years.

The actress has already started wedding planning, but wants to keep things “low-key.” She told Extra, “I’m looking at destinations,” Lohan continued. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time.”

As Lohan starts to re-enter the public eye, picking up movie roles and commercial deals, it makes sense that she’s finally making sure that the world pronounces her last name correctly.

More News From Suggest

Lindsay Lohan Faces Backlash After Making One Of The Weirdest Tweets Ever

Lindsay Lohan Begging Friends For Cash?

Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Unrecognizable After Going Overboard On Plastic Surgeries, Anonymous Source Warns