Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Michael Just Got Arrested Again

Less than a month after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence, Lindsay Lohan’s dad, Michael, had yet another run-in with the law.

According to TMZ, police arrested Michael in West Palm Beach, Florida, after he allegedly violated his probation related to his estranged wife, Kate Major.

Lindsay Lohan’s dad, Michael, was charged last month with continuous violence against the family after he allegedly went to the Major’s Texas home, where she lives with their sons, and assaulted her.

Major also told law enforcement officials Michael had flipped her out of a chair inside their residence days before his arrest. She claimed she was left in pain and discomfort following that incident.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department revealed more details about the arrest. “On Friday, February 21, 2025, the complainant (Kate Lohan) was at a medical follow-up when the defendant (Michael Lohan) was observed by Ms. Lohan in the parking lot of the building,” the statement reads. ” A 911 call was placed, and deputies responded.”

An arrest warrant was issued following his Texas arrest because of the probation violation. Michael has been on probation since 2022 for patient brokering connected to the rehab facility that he operates.

Michael Lohan’s Attorney Speaks Out About Latest Arrest

Speaking out about the situation, Michael’s attorney, Robert Gershman, told TMZ, “For sure, he did not violate probation. He has been obedient and responsible through his term of probation and we hope her honor will release him quickly. We deny the allegations by Kate that he assaulted her.”

Michael previously claimed that Kate had been the abuser. He even claimed to have a video to back him back.

Michael and Kate married in 2014 but have been separated since late 2015 following a heated argument. During that situation, the couple lost custody of their two children, Landon Major Lohan and Logan Michael Lohan.

In 2020, Michael had a run-in with the law after he allegedly choked and harassed Kate. Last year, Kate was arrested for violating a protective order. She was previously arrested for DWI.