Lindsey Lohan’s Dad Michael Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Lindsay Lohan’s dad, Michael Lohan, was arrested over the weekend for an alleged domestic violence incident following an incident with his wife, Kate Major.

According to TMZ, Michael was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Texas, with a felony assault charge called “continuous violence against the family.”

A rep for the Harris County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Major had a mammogram done following the incident. She told law enforcement officials that Michael had flipped her out of a chair inside their residence days before his arrest, noting she was left in pain and discomfort.

After police spoke to him, Michael was arrested without further incident at his home. The Harris County Sheriff’s Department also told Fox News Digital more details about the incident.

“On Friday, February 21, 2025, the complainant (Kate Lohan) was at a medical follow-up when the defendant (Michael Lohan) was observed by Ms. Lohan in the parking lot of the building,” the statement reads. ” A 911 call was placed, and deputies responded.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Previously Arrested For Assaulting His Current Wife

Lindsay Lohan’s dad and his second wife, whom he married in 2014, have had numerous legal issues. Lohan and his wife lost custody of both their children,

Landon Major Lohan and Logan Michael Lohan, in November 2015 following a heated argument caught on video. Majors filed for separation not long after.

In 2020, Michael was arrested for allegedly choking and harassing Kate. Last year, Major was arrested for violating a protection order following a confrontation with Lohan in the middle of a road. Major was also previously arrested for a DWI charge.

Lohan’s bond was set for $30,000 and is due in court on Monday, Feb. 24. He released a statement to TMZ about the ordeal.

“I’ve shut up long enough about Kate’s physical, emotional and verbal abuse,” he said. “She set me up. Originally, she said I was stalking her! Really? Lol. Then, when that didn’t work, she said I pushed her over a chair, which is a total lie. Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse.”

Before marrying Kate, Michael was married to Lindsay’s mother, Dina, from 1985 to 2007. They share Lindsay, Aliana, Michael, Jr., and Dakota.