Lindsay Lohan Faces Backlash After One Of The Weirdest Tweets Ever

Lindsay Lohan is playing a dangerous game. The Mean Girls star and the tabloid victim has had a rough couple of years, to say the least. A recent tweet is once again turning heads just for how bizarre it is. Let’s take a look.

Very Weird Tweet

In an attempt to capitalize on the ongoing NFT craze, Lohan is partnering with “Canine Cartel” to create one of her own. This alone isn’t all that odd, but just take a look at the phrasing and the photo itself.

It's official, I'm a Friend of The Cartel!! 🐶 It’s the first NFT the @CanineCartelNFT is minting for the collection and you've got a chance to own it!



Auction runs for 72 hours! 🔥https://t.co/k85RHYToRc



Best of luck! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6UNsFWsQxB — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) September 29, 2021

It’s never a good idea to publicly state “I’m a friend of the cartel,” especially for someone with a drug-riddled past. Phrasing aside, the photograph is just… rather odd? If you expected a photo of Lohan you’d be wrong, for it’ a cartoon drawing of a husky drawn to vaguely resemble a businesswoman. To say the dog looks like Lohan would be a bit generous, aside from the red hair.

Twitter Chimes In

The comments under this photo are a mixture of NFT-bashing and puzzlement. One account explains everyone’s feeling weather succinctly.

what — kim possible facts (@kimpossiblefact) September 30, 2021

Another questions Lohan’s safety.

blink twice if you need help — meuw (@meowmeowmia) September 30, 2021

Others are taking Lohan to task for supporting an unethical enterprise.

NFTs are terrible for the environment. Why are you willing to see the world burn for your mspaint fursona? — Guy Jones (@CeaseAndGoAway) September 30, 2021

Finally, it appears she failed to win over the lucrative furry community.

Furries do not want this pic.twitter.com/gL3jCe5GKq — Archantael ⚧ Novelist, ENVTuber, PangolinFox (@phoenixtheblade) September 30, 2021

Are These Profitable?

NFT’s, or non-fungible tokens are… complicated. It’s basically a hidden receipt stored on a server saying designating who owns a digital image. Critics say they help no one, and you can’t really own a digital image since they’re so easily sharable. This has not stopped everyone from the NBA to John Cena from giving them a go.

A fun note on Cena’s NFT. He and WWE teamed up for a limited run of NFT’s marking his return to professional wrestling. The idea was to sell 500 of them at $1000 a pop. Cena called it a failed idea. He said, “Myself and the folks in the WWE thought $1,000 was a fair price point. We were wrong. We were absolutely wrong… we sold 37 of them. It was a catastrophic failure.”

Clearly, NFT’s aren’t guaranteed moneymakers that many think. The bidding on Lohan’s one and only dog image has already climbed over $1000. None of this money will go to charity. NFT’s aside, we’re all hoping Lohan’s living her best healthy life out there.