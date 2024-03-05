Lindsay Lohan Brings Back ‘Parent Trap’ Twins for ‘Prank’ on Jimmy Fallon

Lindsay Lohan is having a bit of fun by bringing back one of her early films. She appeared in a Parent Trap skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The skit saw host Jimmy Fallon seeing double.

In the skit, posted to TikTok, Lohan enjoyed some Oreos backstage. Fallon appears and eats a cookie, but the host is startled by another version of her. That version of Lohan had a British accent.

She said, “At home, I eat them with peanut butter.” Lohan famously starred as twins in the classic The Parent Trap. Fallon appeared confused to find that Lohan multiplied. He finally gave up on trying to figure it out. He told the both of them, “Alright, so I’ll see one of you out there.”

Speaking at the reunion for the movie, Lohan expressed a fondness for the film even today. She said that people often treated her differently depending on which role she was playing. It was a strange experience.

“I feel like people treated me differently when I was Annie because Annie was so much nicer, and Hallie was kinda like me,” Lohan explained. She said the film ended up being a big learning experience for her as an actor.

“I was so young and it was just so fresh,” Lohan said. “For me, my first movie audition, my first screen test. My first time in front of, you know, people like Nancy and Charles, and on a sound stage. So, I was just, like, a kid.”

Lindsay Lohan on ‘Parent Trap’

Lohan called the scene where one of the twins meets their father for the first time, especially emotional.

“[It’s] just heart-wrenching,” Lohan said. “Even in times that we live in in the world, you forget how much you miss people until you’re with them when you haven’t seen them in a while. And I think those scenes really tear me up.”

For Lohan, the film appealed to the “fantasy of getting your parents back together.” It’s something that Lohan couldn’t do in real life.

“My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on,” she continued. “And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out.”

Now, she’s focused on being the best parent that she can be. However, she still acts as well.