Who Is Lindsay Lohan’s New Husband, Bader Shammas?

Lindsay Lohan is a beaming bride! The actress recently shared that she’d married Bader Shammas after announcing in November that they were engaged. Here’s everything you need to know about Lohan’s mysterious new husband, including a surprising take from Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan Celebrating Recent Nuptials

Here comes the bride! Lindsay Lohan is a blushing bride in a photo she uploaded to her Instagram account where she announced the happy news that she’d married Bader Shammas.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday,” the actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The Loved-Up Newlyweds

Lohan has kept a tight lid on the romance, not even letting on to the fact that she was seeing someone until she announced her engagement in late 2021. She’s been an open book, however, about the relationship in comparison to Shammas. The two reportedly met in Dubai some time in 2018. Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2014.

According to his private Facebook page, Shammas is from Kuwait City, Kuwait. A Linkedin page reportedly linked to him indicates that he received some schooling in the United States. From 2007 to 2010, he attended the University of Florida and studied mechanical engineering. He currently works in financing as an assistant vice president at an investment banking firm. Although he has an Instagram account, Shammas has it set to private.

Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, had only good things to say about Shammas. He told Page Six after news of the engagement broke, “[Shammas is] not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems—the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight.”

“She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button,” he continued. “Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”

He concluded, “You can see how much they love each other in their eyes. I’ve never seen Lindsay so in love … All I care about is that he’s a regular guy. I know that Lindsay wants kids. She’s amazing with kids.”

The couple certainly looks very happy together. We wish them the best of luck on their journey together.

