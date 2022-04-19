Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Wife Is Unbelievably Gorgeous, How He Won Her Heart

Lin-Manuel Miranda has had one of the most successful decades in entertainment history thanks to his stage hit Hamilton, his film remake of In The Heights, as well as his record-breaking soundtrack for Disney’s Encanto. The multi-talented actor, writer, singer, rapper, and songwriter couldn’t have done it on his own, however. Much of his success can be attributed to Miranda’s longtime love and wife of ten years Vanessa Nadal.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife Vanessa Nadal has to be enormously proud of her husband’s success over the last few years. She’s been with him for every career-high since he first premiered his debut musical In The Heights on Broadway in 2008. The two’s real-life love story is potent enough to rival the on-stage drama dreamed up by Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Best Love Story Is About His Wife Vanessa Nadal

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Nadal and Miranda actually go way back. The two attended the same high school, Hunter College High School. The two never dated, but of their 2010 wedding, the New York Times wrote, “throughout his senior year Mr. Miranda could never manage to talk to Vanessa Adriana Nadal, a Latino sophomore he admired.” Miranda explained to the outlet, “She was gorgeous and I’m famously bad at talking to women I find attractive…I have a total lack of game.”

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Years after they graduated, in 2005, Miranda stumbled upon Nadal’s Facebook page and reached out to her via a DM. He invited her to a rap improv troupe performance, though she initially misunderstood his intentions. “It was a huge group so he didn’t talk to me the whole night,” Nadal recalled, which made her think that Miranda was uninterested in her.

Only Have Eyes For Each Other

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Luckily, a friend of Miranda’s was willing to play wingman for him and procured Nadal’s phone number since he was too shy to ask her himself. The two met up at another performance, where Nadal realized as soon as Miranda stepped on stage that she was falling in love with him. From that moment on, the two were practically inseparable.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Around the time they began their romance, Miranda came up with the concept, music, and lyrics for In The Heights, which went on to become a smash hit on Broadway. It won Tony Awards in 2008 for Best Musical and Best Original Score, as well as for Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations, out of a total of 13 nominations. The production also won a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

The Beginning Of Miranda’s ‘Heights’ Of Fame

NEW YORK – MARCH 9: (L-R) Vanessa Napal and Writer/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the after party for the opening night of “In The Heights” at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 9, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images)

Even before all that fame and acclaim came Miranda’s way, he already had a major supporter in his corner in the form of his future wife. Today the two are happily raising their two sons, whom they keep well away from the spotlight. Like her superstar husband, Nadal is no slouch in the professional department. According to her Twitter bio, she works as an “attorney, engineer” and recently became an adjunct professor at the Fashion Law Institute. Talk about a family who succeeds together!

