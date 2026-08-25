Lily Tomlin Reacts to ‘9 to 5’ Co-Star Dolly Parton’s Death

Lily Tomlin has publicly reacted to the unexpected death of Dolly Parton.

Videos by Suggest

Tomlin and Parton co-starred in the 1980 film 9 to 5 alongside Jane Fonda and Dabney Coleman. The film centers around three women (Tomlin, Fonda and Parton) who work together at an office under the rule of the company’s “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” vice president (Coleman).

While Tomlin and Fonda were established actresses at the time, 9 to 5 was Parton’s first film, which opened the established country singer up to a wider audience.

Tomlin posted a picture of her and Parton from the time of film on her Instagram.

“No words…💔,” the 86-year-old captioned the post.

“So sorry Lily you gals are one in a billion love you,” actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard commented.

Singer KD Lang wrote “💔🙏🏻”

“I just watched you guys in 9 to 5 over the weekend for like the 100th time. What a loss!” one fan wrote.

In November 1980, Parton released the film’s theme song as a single. She was nominated for the Best Original Song at the 53rd Academy Awards. The song was also nominated for three Grammys in 1981, winning Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal, Female.

According to Parton, she came up with the song’s iconic typewriter sounds by clacking her acrylic fingernails against each other. She wrote the song while on the set of the film.

“You’ve got to use falsies for this…and fingernails, too,” she said during a 2006 event celebrating the DVD release of the film.