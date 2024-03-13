Lily Gladstone Breaks Silence After Losing ‘Best Actress’ to Emma Stone at 2024 Oscars

Days after Emma Stone won Best Actress over her at the 2024 Oscars, Lily Gladstone broke her silence.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Killers of the Flower Moon star thanked those who continue to support her and her acting career. “Feeling the love big time today,” Gladstone wrote. “Especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw – seriously, I love you all.”

Despite not winning the Best Actress award, Lily Gladstone jokingly added she made sure to do one thing to the iconic Oscars statue.

“Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap – Count: one,” she wrote with a wink emoji.

Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw – seriously, I love you all ❤️



(Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap – Count: one 😉) — Lily Gladstone (@lily_gladstone) March 12, 2024

Although she didn’t win the Oscar award, Lily Gladstone’s hard work has been recognized. She won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Film at the 2024 Golden Globes last month. She was also dubbed the first Native American to win the award and be nominated for an Academy Award.

Lily Gladstone secured the Best Actress Award at other award events. This includes the Online Film Critics Society Awards and Southeastern Film Critics. Gladstone also received the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as well.

Lily Gladstone Said Her Oscar Nomination Was ‘Overdue’

Just before the 2024 Oscars, Lily Gladstone spoke to The New Yorker about her exciting and historical nomination.

“I keep saying it’s overdue,” she explained. “We’re in the ninety-sixth year of the Academy Awards, and we’re on Native American land. Natives are natural storytellers. A big part of our understanding of ourselves, since time immemorial, is our stories. “

Lily Gladstone also pointed out that it was “odd” that in the U.S. it’s taken almost 100 years for a Native American to reach the milestone in a major acting category.

“We’ve had Indigenous representation. We’ve had Yalitza Aparicio, Graham Greene [Dances with Wolves] in supporting, Chief Dan George [Little Big Man] in supporting.”

She then declared, “We’ve had global Indigenous recognition.”

Gladstone went on to add that while she’s the first specifically Native American Indigenous woman to be nominated for the award, she also stands on the shoulders of a lot of performers.

“It’s all circumstantial that I have this moniker of the first, and I’m certainly not going to be the last. If I’ve kicked the door in, I’m just trying to stand here and leave it open for everybody else.”