Lily Collins Shows Support for ‘Emily in Paris’ Costar Ashley Park Following Health Scare

As Emily in Paris begins filming its fourth season, star Lilly Collins is sending her on and offscreen best friend, Ashley Park, well-wishes as Park recovers from a near-fatal case of septic shock.

On Instagram on Jan. 19, Park posted several pictures of herself in the hospital and announced her medical emergency, and Collins shared her love and concern in the comments.

“I can hardly look at these without crying,” she wrote; “I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and [Paul Forman] for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Ashley Park Falls Ill While Vacationing Overseas

Ashley Park first fell ill while on vacation during the holidays. What began as tonsillitis “spiraled into critical septic shock” that infected multiple organs.

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” she explained. “Grateful most of all to [Paul] for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Park continued by thanking the doctors and ICU nurses “who worked tirelessly” and she shared that her friend Jaoli Being was on hand with a team that helped her with language translation and “vital support.”

Ashley Parks was also grateful for her “personal team of heroes” who were back in California dealing with all of the details with insurance.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” continued Parks. “Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life.”

“I love you all,” she concluded. “I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”