‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park in Recovery After Being Hospitalized With Critical Septic Shock

Ashley Park, who is known for her role as Mindy Chen in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, is currently in recovery after being hospitalized with critical septic shock.

In her latest Instagram post, Parker opened up about what caused the medical emergency. “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” she wrote.

Ashley Park then shared that while celebrating the holidays, she ended up with tonsilitis. However, things quickly spiraled into critical septic shock. She pointed out that this condition infected and affected several of her organs. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we have initially been told,” she continued.

Park also thanked her boyfriend, Paul Forman, for being by her side the entire ordeal. “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injects, excruciating pain, and so much confusion,” she stated. “All while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Ashley Park Thanks Her Medical Team For Everything They’ve Done

Meanwhile, Ashley Park stated she was incredibly grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly on her

“Especially the [Joali Being] team for responding immediately,” she shared. “And staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours.”

Although she was open about what happened to her, Ashley Park admitted to being hesitant to share details. “I’m in the throes of recovery,” she explained. “But I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.”

She then thanked her followers for reading her post. “I’m sorry for being so absent recently,” she added. “To so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

Among those who posted their support for Ashley Park was fellow actor Glen Powell. “So sorry to hear this,” he wrote in the comment section. Sending you love and strength.”

Selena Gomez also wrote in the comment section, “My heart. I’m so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing.”