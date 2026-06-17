‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Dies of Meningitis and Infection: Daveigh Chase Was 35

Actress Daveigh Chase, who voiced Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and appeared in movies like The Ring, has passed away.

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The actress’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ that Chase died on June 16 from meningitis and a blood infection. This led to sepsis, which caused her body to shut down.

TMZ also reported that the 35-year-old had been hospitalized for malnutrition earlier in the month.

Chase’s big break in Hollywood came early when she voiced Lilo in the hit 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch and its follow-up TV show. According to IMDb, she also voiced the character Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of Spirited Away.

Daveigh Chase at the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ premiere in Los Angeles, June 16, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Chase also had an unforgettable turn as Samara Morgan, the main antagonist in the 2002 hit film The Ring. Her role won her an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. She also appeared in the 2001 indie horror film Donnie Darko alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as Samantha Darko, the titular character’s little sister. She reprised the role in the 2009 sequel, S. Darko.

From 2006, Chase had a recurring role as Rhonda Volmer in the HBO series Big Love, a show about a fundamentalist Mormon polygamist family. She appeared in 32 episodes over the show’s five seasons. Her other credits include Beethoven’s 5th, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER, and Mercy.

Her last onscreen role was in 2016’s American Romance.