Vice President Vance Appears on ‘The View’

While promoting his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, Vice President JD Vance stopped by ABC’s The View to discuss issues within the Trump administration.

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During the appearance, Vance was pressed about various topics, including the Epstein files, immigration, and the struggles Americans face every day due to the conflict with Iran.

After pointing out that the president spent millions of dollars on the UFC Freedom 250 match over the weekend, Behar asked, “Why is he doing them when everybody knows that Americans are struggling? What is he spending all this money for?”

To which Vance replied, “What the president said is, the idea that Republicans caused the affordability problem is a hoax, and I think that’s true.”

When asked about Trump’s “I love inflation” comment, Vance had a different interpretation of what the world leader meant.

“What he said is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over,” he said.

Longtime The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg replied, “That’s not what he said.”

Following his appearance, the vice president shared his thoughts about being on the show. “I thought that Sunny, the woman to my left, was going to call me a racist,” he said. “In reality, it was Whoopi, the woman to my right, who called me a racist. So expectations were defied.”

Meanwhile, longtime The View co-host Joy Behar made an interesting remark to Vice President Vance during a commercial break.

While discussing the vice president’s appearance on the talk show on Behind the Table podcast, Behar revealed she had told him to run for president.

“I’m getting a note here. You told him during the break that he should run for president because he had a good vibe,” executive producer Brian Teta said.

To which Behar replied, “For a Republican.”

She then said that she had no intention of backing Vance politically and said she is definitely not a Republican. However, she gave him some credit.

“I don’t mind a Republican on the city level because it needs a little discipline, but on the national level, I want somebody with a good heart,” Behar continued.

She further insisted that her personal view of Vance is different from her view of the Trump administration.

“Truthfully, as I said to you at the beginning of this conversation, I don’t think that he’s a bad guy,” Behar noted. “So if he runs against, say, Gavin Newsom, that’ll be an interesting debate to see those two because they’re both intelligent.”