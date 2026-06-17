Meghan McCain Unleashes on ‘The View’ Following Vice President Interview

Meghan McCain is once again proving to be The View’s biggest critic following the show’s interview with Vice President JD Vance.

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In a post on X, McCain unleashed on the show, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021.

“My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how s—y and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE,” she wrote. “After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other.”

She then added, “Vance handled it all very well.”

During his appearance on The View, Vice President Vance was met with questions concerning the Trump administration’s approach to running the US.

While discussing President Trump’s recent “I love inflation” comment, Vance gave a different perspective on what the world leader meant.

“What he said is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over,” he said.

However, the show’s longtime moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, immediately called out Vance and the president. “That’s not what he said,” she declared.

McCain Previously Called Her ‘The View’ Successor ‘A Joke’

McCain has made it clear where she stands with the cast and crew of The View.

In late April, the former co-host slammed her successor, Alyssa Farah Griffin, calling her “a joke.”

“I’m gonna say something that’s a little nasty,” she stated. “The person they replaced me with is a joke. She is in no way representative of conservative women.”

McCain continued her criticism of Farah Griffin. “It’s been a wildly disappointing experience for me to see what legacy I helped do during the four years there,” she said. “While my dad battled brain cancer and I had not one, but two miscarriages while I worked there.”

The former co-host seemingly forgot Farah Griffin’s. She referred to the new co-host as “whatever.”

McCain then praised fellow The View conservative alum, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who guest-hosted on the talk show while Farah Griffin was on maternity leave earlier this year.

“She was great, and she was really strong,” McCain said about Hasselbeck’s guest-hosting. “And she fought for a lot of the things that I fight for.”