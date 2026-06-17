’90s Rap Legend Mystikal Gets 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Rapper Mystikal will serve 20 years in prison for raping a woman, with the rap vet reportedly saying he “deserved” the maximum sentence.

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Michael Lawrence Tyler, professionally known as Mystikal, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in March, according to the Associated Press. The plea deal reduced his charge from first-degree rape, which carries a life sentence, and capped his prison time at 20 years.

The victim, who was present in court, asked the judge for the maximum sentence. She recounted how the 55-year-old rapper allegedly punched her, choked her, pulled out her braids, and raped her at his home in Prairieville, Louisiana, about 18 miles from Baton Rouge.

“If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” Tyler responded, per ABC affiliate WBRZ.

However, days before his June 16 sentencing hearing, the rapper asked a judge to withdraw his guilty plea. According to WBRZ, Tyler claimed he “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences” of his plea.

Mystikal has been held without bond at Ascension Parish Jail since his 2022 arrest.

The “Danger” rapper rose to national recognition in the 1990s. He is known for his 2000 hit, “Shake Ya Ass,” which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t Tyler’s first sex offence.

Tyler was already a lifetime registered sex offender from a 2003 sexual assault conviction that led to a six-year prison sentence. After his 2010 release, he was indicted on separate rape and kidnapping charges in 2017. He spent 18 months in jail for those charges before being released on a $3 million bond, per the AP.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.