Rock Legend Dies at 81 Following Alzheimer’s Diagnosis: RIP to Walter Parazaider

Walter Parazaider, a founding member of the jazz-rock band Chicago, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

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The musician’s wife, JacLynn, told TMZ that the saxophone and flute player died early this morning in hospice care, with her by his side. According to the outlet, Parazaider was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago.

“He had put up a good fight with Alzheimer’s, and unfortunately, it ended tonight,” JacLynn told TMZ. “We are going to miss him for sure. We were married for 59 years, and we had 59 wonderful years.”

He was 81.

Formed in its namesake city in 1967, Chicago was a major hitmaker for decades, recording nearly 40 albums. The band had numerous radio hits, particularly in the 1970s, with well-known songs including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “You’re the Inspiration.”

Parazaider was born in Maywood, Illinois, on March 14, 1945. He studied classical clarinet before deciding to form a rock band with his teenage friends, a group that would later become Chicago.

Walter Parazaider Stepped Down From Chicago in 2018

The band’s other founding members included Peter Cetera on bass, Terry Kath on guitar, Robert Lamm on keyboards, Lee Loughnane on trumpet, James Pankow on trombone, and Danny Seraphine on drums. The group was initially called The Big Thing, then Chicago Transit Authority, before finally settling on Chicago in 1969.

(L-R) Inductees James Pankow, Walter Parazaider, Lee Loughnane, and Robert Lamm of Chicago pose backstage at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The lineup changed numerous times over the years. However, Parazaider remained a constant member until he retired due to health issues in 2018.

“Five months ago, I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” Parazaider wrote on the band’s website back in 2021. “Needless to say, my wife, daughters and myself were shocked and devastated. It has taken awhile to process this news, and the fact is, we still are. The good news is we have a wonderful medical facility here, and I have a very good doctor. I am working hard and not going to give up. With new treatments and therapy, along with my family’s love and support, I feel very positive about the future. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. I wish you and your families all the best in 2021 and always.”

Meanwhile, Parazaider was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 as part of Chicago.

Parazaider is survived by his wife and two daughters, Laura and Felicia.