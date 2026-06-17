Bam Margera Reveals Another ER Visit

A little over a month after he was hospitalized with a dislocated shoulder, Bam Margera says he ended up back in the ER for another health issue.

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In an Instagram post, the former Jackass star shared a snapshot of himself in the hospital, where he was being treated for two injuries.

“An emergency room, x-ray in Tampa, Florida,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “If it would’ve been a broken wrist, it would’ve been my 17th one. Luckily it’s my thumb that’s broken and my wrist is strained. You gotta pay to play.”

Margera’s followers quickly took to the comment section to offer support and wish him a quick recovery.

“Bam still thinks he’s 20 years old, take it easy bro,” one follower wrote.

Other followers wrote they could relate to the injury.

“Recently had the same thing from my board smacking my hand,” a fellow follower wrote. “Even caught a clip but it happened so fast couldn’t even see it. Cheers to 30-40 shredders and heal fast, bro!”

Another added, “Same boat, but my s—s worst.”

Margera Was Recently Hospitalized Following Skateboard Incident

Margera previously revealed that he was hospitalized following a skateboard incident.

“A hospital visit to New Albany, Indiana emergency room,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “A dislocated shoulder. I predicted. But it’s pulled muscles in my shoulder and neck. Luck me.”

The professional stuntman also shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing a sling.

The incident occurred just weeks before the premiere of Jackass: Best and Last, to which Margera was reportedly invited.

A source told TMZ that while Margera was invited to the premiere, he wouldn’t be attending because he had a prior engagement.

The insider also said that Margera was “not quite ready” for a reunion with the Jackass cast years after his bitter fallout with Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine.

Margera previously struck a deal with Jackass producers to use old, never-before-seen footage for the franchise’s last movie.