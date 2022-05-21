Why Lilibet Diana’s First Birthday Celebration Will Be Much Different Than Brother Archie’s

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday, and it seems like she will have a very different celebration than her brother Archie did when he turned one in 2020.

How Lilibet’s Birthday Will Be Different Than Archie’s

By the time Archie turned one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already left the royal family and moved to California. In addition to being separated from the rest of the royals, the family was staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and first lockdown.

According to inside sources, Harry and Markle put together a Zoom call for friends and family to say happy birthday to Archie. The duchess also reportedly made a strawberries-and-cream birthday cake.

However, it looks like Lilibet will have a very different kind of birthday this year. The family will be in the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, and it’s likely that they will celebrate with the royal family.

If they do have a family birthday party, there will be plenty of cousins to play with, like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, August Brooksbank, and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Why This Trip Is A Big Deal

This trip will be the first time the family of four has traveled together, as well as the first time Lilibet will meet her royal family members in person. Archie was born in the UK and has already spent time with the rest of the royals, but this will be his first time returning to England since he, Harry, and Markle left in 2020.

Many were surprised to hear that Harry and Markle would be returning to the UK for the Jubilee, but a royal expert says not to expect to see much of the couple. “Meghan and Harry will be there for the celebrations,” Royally Us co-host Christine Ross said.

Why Royal Expert Thinks Harry And Markle Will Keep A Low Profile For Jubilee

“I think that they will mostly take part in private celebrations,” she explained. “I don’t think we’re going to see them very much, to be honest. But they’re there, they’re part of the family, but they’re not taking away from the story.”

“If they didn’t go, the story would be they’re not allowed to go,” Ross continued. “But, and if they were there and they were front and center on the balcony again, they would be the main headlines. I feel like we’re going to see a lot of decisions in the next couple of weeks that are really forcing a redirection of the conversation to the Queen.”

“It’s really about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and her 70 years on the throne,” she finished. “So, I think we’re going to see a lot of these careful considerations that sort of redirect that spotlight.”

The UK trip will be a major deal for many reasons, and the world’s eyes will be on Harry, Markle, and their kids as they celebrate the queen—and Lilibet’s first birthday.

