Lil Jon’s Son, DJ Young Slade, Dead at 27

Nathan Smith, the son of rapper Lil Jon and also known as DJ Young Slade, was found dead near his Georgia home after being reported missing earlier this week.

The 27-year-old’s cause of death was not disclosed. The Fulton County Medical Examiner in Georgia confirmed to TMZ that Smith’s “cause and manner of death are currently undetermined.”

Lil Jon (Jonathan Smith) confirmed his son’s death in a statement on Instagram.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith,” the 55-year-old said. “His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.

“He was an amazingly talented young man,” he continued. “A music producer, an artist and engineer, and a graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated. In our last times together, we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Nathan Smith was reported missing Tuesday morning from his home in Milton, Georgia, roughly 30 miles north of Atlanta. According to NBC News, he was last seen “running out of his home.” On Feb. 6, police said his body was found in a nearby pond.

Police were called to Smith’s home at 6 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to NBC. He was last seen running out of his home and “may have been disoriented and in need of assistance.” In an update on Friday, police stated he left under “unusual circumstances” but added that foul play was not suspected.

Lil Jon Thanks Authorities For Their Efforts in Locating His Son

As DJ Young Slade, Smith posted a deep bench of tracks on SoundCloud and was a prominent figure in the Atlanta hip-hop scene. Meanwhile, recent photos show him with artists like Post Malone, Killer Mike, Big Boi, and his father.

Lil Jon and DJ Young Slade in 2016. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

“Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days,”Lil Jon’s statement concluded. “Thank you to the entire Milton police department involved: Detective Dula Milton, Investigators Sergeant Scott Lappin, Detective Randy Dula, Detective Sarah Moore, and Detective Daniel Williams. Sandy Springs police department, Fulton county sheriff’s office, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Fire Department, Forsyth County Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia K9 Team Search and Recovery, and multiple volunteers, as well as the Milton Fire Department and Cherokee Rescue and Dive Team, and Craig Brazemen.”