Lil Jon’s Son Has Gone Missing

DJ Young Slade, the son of rap legend Lil Jon, has been reported missing after being last seen running out of his Georgia residence.

Videos by Suggest

The Milton Police Department issued a missing person alert on Tuesday, stating that the musician, whose real name is Nathan Murray Smith, had run out of his home on foot and hadn’t been seen since.

“Nathan Smith was last seen in the vicinity of Baldwin Dr./Mayfield Rd. in Milton on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, [at] 600 hours. Subject ran out of his house and has been missing since. Subject left on foot and does not possess a phone. He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”

Law enforcement stated there is no threat to the public. However, they are asking for any tips or information regarding Smith’s whereabouts.

The Rough Draft Atlanta also reported that there was “an active police matter” in Mayfield Park in Milton, which is approximately 30 miles from downtown Atlanta.

Smith is described as five feet and five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and a tattoo of lips on his right collarbone.

Lil Jon Once Said He Gives His Son a Lot of Advice About the Music Industry

During a 2024 interview with OK! Magazine, Lil Jon spoke about his son’s music career. The famous rapper said he has given his son a lot of advice about the industry.

“He’s 26 now, and he’s in the music business. He’s an engineer and an artist,” Lil Jon said. “He started off as a DJ, and he knows it’s one of those songs you have to play. We haven’t talked about how he feels about it, but I’m sure he likes it.”

Lil Jon also said it was “cool” that his son is in the same business as he is.

“I didn’t know what he was going to be when he was younger. I wasn’t trying to influence him to be in music,” he continued. “He had a natural musical ear. I remember he was 11 years old and we were in the car and the DJ was mixing on the radio and he could tell what song was coming in before it came on.”

Noting the advice he has given to his son, Lil Jon said, “As he’s gotten older, he talks to me a lot more and asks for more advice because he literally got an encyclopedia of music right here. He will come and talk to me and ask me things and even play me some of music.”

“He doesn’t like to play me his music all the time because I’m kind of critical,” he added. “But he will play me his music, and he’ll make the changes or it might inspire something else.”