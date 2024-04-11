Lil Dicky Claims He Was ‘Fully Naked’ the First Time He Met Brad Pitt

When recalling his first time meeting Brad Pitt on the set of his show, Lil Dicky claims he was “fully naked” during the encounter.

Lil Dicky went on Wednesday’s episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast to talk about his FXX comedy series. During their conversation, he mentioned meeting Pitt when he filmed the season three finale of the series.

“Brad Pitt is definitely the coolest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” he said. For the episode, Pitt was playing himself as a crazed fan held the stars hostage.

Unfortunately, Lil Dicky wasn’t exactly decent when he met Pitt.

“The moment he walked on set, I was filming the scene where the stalker is, like, creating a cast mold of my lower half,” Burd said on New Heights. “So I literally have to meet Brad Pitt, like, fully naked, covered, in, like, sludge, with, like, my d**k outline, like, visible.”

However, Pitt was seemingly unaffected by the entire ordeal. Lil Dicky went even further to say that Pitt lived up to his positive reputation.

“He seems cool, but sometimes guys have personas that are really cool, and you meet them and they’re like shy or just not fun to hang out with,” he told the Kelces. “This guy was the man. And he was so nice to everybody on set.”

Lil Dicky Was Allegedly ‘Fully Naked’ When He Met Brad Pitt

Though Lil Dicky happened to be unclothed when he introduced himself to Pitt, he said the interaction wasn’t too painful. In fact, Pitt was basically unphased.

The invitation for Pitt to collaborate was delivered via a cold email. Still, Pitt was happy to help. Not only that, but he went out of his way to deliver on the finale.

Lil Dicky even mentioned that he had a stand-in for scenes shot from behind. This meant Pitt didn’t have to stick around for late-night shoots.

“I got a man that looked just like Brad Pitt from behind, wearing the exact same clothing that Brad would wear, and I gave Brad every out,” Lil Dicky said. “Like, you know, ‘You don’t have to wait around at 3 a.m. to shoot my coverage.'”

Yet, Pitt was happy to stick around.

“He was like, ‘I would never go.'”