Most Awkward Red Carpet Couple Moment Of All Time Goes To Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus

In the history of couples walking the red carpet, there’s been numerous awkward moments. None, however, have been more awkward than Miley Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s final red carpet appearance together. The two were attending the LA premiere of Avengers: Endgame which starred Liam’s older brother Chris Hemsworth. Cyrus and Liam announced their divorce later that year, just months shy of their first wedding anniversary, and this uncomfortable moment was our first clue that something was amiss.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Off To A Chilly Start

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

When Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus first hit the red carpet (which was actually purple, but we’ll let the traditional term stand as is), the two looked out of sync and there was a distinctly chilly air between them. Even as photographers yelled out silly orders to get Liam to crack a bigger smile, he didn’t react. It wasn’t until one photographer yelled out, “Give him a kiss,” to Cyrus that the crowd got a reaction, but probably not the one they expected.

(Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Cyrus didn’t go with the photog’s suggestion of a sweet kiss between newlyweds (the two had tied the knot in a private ceremony in their California home five months earlier in December). Instead, she leaned toward Liam and stuck out her tongue as if she was licking him from collar to cheek. Liam barked out a laugh, but video of the moment seems to show him asking Cyrus under his breath if she could just “behave for once.”

Cyrus Wasn’t Into Liam’s Muttered Critique

(Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

A photographer caught Cyrus’ flash of irritation, though she quickly hid it behind a smile and a not-so playful nudge before stepping off to the side and putting on a show of her own before the curtains on Avengers: Endgame ever rose.

(Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Like a Hollywood diva of old, Cyrus struck several sultry poses. It was almost as if she wanted to stick it to Liam that he couldn’t control her. If we can just bring the zodiac into the equation for a moment, this is the classic friction that pops up again and again when a Capricorn (Liam) and a Sagittarius (Cyrus) get together. One wants order and decorum, while the other is more content to go with the flow, unless someone is trying to tell them what to do.

(Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

The video of the incident really breaks down how awkward and uncomfortable it truly was. Though they did attend the Met Gala and the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring Summer 20 Show together later that year, it was clear to see that the two were unhappy together.

It was truly the end of an era to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth break up for the final time. Now the two have moved on, which, based on this video, was probably for the best. On to bigger and brighter things.

More Trending News

Elton John Allegedly In ‘First Ever’ Serious Fight With Husband David Furnish Over Health Scare, Rumor Says



Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Selling $18 Million NYC Penthouse Amid Divorce Rumors, See Inside



Katy Perry Spotted Without A Ring Amid Rumors Of Relationship Troubles With Orlando Bloom