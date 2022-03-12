Does Leslie Jones Have A Partner? What We Know About Her Love Life And Sexuality

Best-known for her five-year stint as a Saturday Night Live cast member, Leslie Jones really knows how to be funny. In addition to wowing audiences on the sketch comedy show, she’s starred in some truly hilarious movies, including Trainwreck, the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, and Coming 2 America. But when it comes to her love life, the 54-year-old comedian hasn’t had as much luck. So who is Leslie Jones’ partner? Is she gay? We set out to answer these questions.

Is Leslie Jones Married?

We can say for sure that Leslie Jones is not married. It also appears that she’s not currently dating anyone. However, she did raise some suspicions during a 2017 appearance on Conan. After the talk show host teased Jones about a Tweet she posted while she was drunk (it read, “I’m drunk and I want to have sex right now!! Dammit !!”), Jones revealed that she was “kind of” seeing someone.

“It’s a secret, so I don’t want everybody bothering him, you know what I’m saying?” she told Conan. “I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for…’ and then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude.’ Don’t get me in trouble!”

But just a month later, the Supermarket Sweep host revealed that she was just joking around. “Just so everyone knows. There was never a secret boyfriend,” she Tweeted. “I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!!”

That same year, Saturday Night Live fans were positive Jones had a thing going on with Kyle Mooney. That idea came about as a result of a filmed sketch for the show, which featured the cast mates getting involved in a relationship.

While it was pretty obvious that it was just for laughs, there were some people who insisted it was real. It wasn’t.

Is Leslie Jones Gay?

Jones once admitted on Conan that she thought she’d have better luck dating if she were gay. “If I were gay I’d be crushin’ bro,” she joked. However, Jones is straight. But that hasn’t stopped rumors from popping up about her sexuality—including speculation that she and her former Saturday Night Live co-star Kate McKinnon were married!

Snopes reports that the bogus claim got started as a result of a very deceptive online ad, which featured a picture of McKinnon and Jones embracing along with the caption: “[Pics] Celeb Couples We Totally Forgot Were Married.”

While the rumor was not true, McKinnon and Jones were very close on Saturday Night Live and while filming the Ghostbusters reboot together. In a 2016 interview with Refinery 29, McKinnon said she and Jones had become “sisters for life” while making the movie. “Leslie and I have worked together for two years at SNL,” she explained. “We were very close by the time we got there to film and got so much closer, pathologically closer, over the course of the summer in fact.”

(Mike Windle / Getty Images for ELLE)

As for what Jones is looking for in a man, the comedian says she just wants a “normal person” and that she’s not focused too much on looks. “I’m trying to accept whatever it is that’s gonna love me in the correct way in whatever package that shows up,” she said in a 2020 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.