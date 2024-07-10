leonardo-dicaprio-hilariously-helps-drunk-party-guest-in-hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio channeled his inner Jack from Titanic, heroically coming to the rescue of a tipsy party attendee.

It seems DiCaprio played hero to a half-in-the-bag guest at a Hamptons bash thrown by pal Richie Akiva over the holiday weekend.

“At one point Leo picked up a very drunk guy, and put him by a pole,” an insider told Page Six. The source reported that a man was literally falling over at a party hosted by fintech mogul David Rosenberg in Bridgehampton.

They added, “Leo put out his hand on [the pole] so he wouldn’t fall and said, ‘Stay there.’” The drunk partygoer followed Leo’s demand, and “stayed holding onto the pole.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Attended the Party with BFF Tobey Maguire While His Model Girlfriend Worked in Italy

According to the outlet, 49-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio attended the event with his close friend Tobey Maguire. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, is in Capri, Italy, filming a Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign alongside actor Theo James.

Leonardo DiCaprio hit the party scene with his BFF Tobey Maguire. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mobli 2.0, circa 2012)

Indeed, the Hamptons bash was a star-studded affair.

Rapper ASAP Ferg performed at a Hamptons estate party attended by notable guests including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, NBA star James Harden, Corey Gamble (Kris Jenner’s partner), and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader.

However, according to sources, Leo was the star of the party. “All the girls were surrounding Leo,” one source said of the Hamptons party.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that DiCaprio and Ceretti remain an item. Their most recent sighting was in May at a Rolling Stones concert.

Leonardo DiCaprio Was Spotted at a Different High Profile Party Last Friday Night

On Friday, DiCaprio, Maguire, and Akiva were seen at a party hosted by Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and her friend Lizzy Aiello at Scott Weissman’s home in East Hampton. Weissman, the CEO of lifestyle brand Grey/Ven, opened a flagship store in East Hampton in May.

“It was a huge house party in the basement with $30,000 to $50,000 paintings on the walls,” an insider told Page Six. According to reports, Gutierrez served as the DJ at the party, entertaining guests such as Montana Tucker, artist Shawn Kolodny, comedian Andrew Schulz, and model Kelsey Merritt.

DiCaprio typically visits the Hamptons each year for Independence Day. Last year, the star and his friends rented a historic 21,000-square-foot estate in Sagaponack Village valued at $28.9 million.