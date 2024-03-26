Infamous ‘Titanic’ Door Sells for $718K at Auction

The 1997 blockbuster movie Titanic is a timeless American film. One of the most famous scenes in the film comes at the end of the movie.

The people on board had had had to exit the ship after it hit an iceberg. Jack Dawson (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) sacrifices his life to save his love interest Rose (played by Kate Winslet). He uses a door to keep her afloat and he ultimately drowns.

That infamous door from the scene auctioned for a whopping $718,750, according to TMZ.

“The door Kate Winslet infamously clung to at the end of Titanic has sold for a hefty price. Beating out other impressive film memorabilia at an auction,” TMZ wrote.

“The slab of wood that played a role in Leonardo DiCaprio’s onscreen death recently sold for an impressive $718,750 during Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood event. Making it the priciest sale at the auction.”

Rose’s Purple Dress From ‘Titanic’ Sells For Hefty Price

The iconic door was just one of the props from the movie that went for a hefty price. The purple dress that Winslet donned during the majority of the sinking scenes also sold for six figures. But it was just a modest $125k compared to the door. Still, two props sold for nearly a million dollars. Not too shabby for a film that’s nearly 30 years old.

Patrick Mahomes Jersey Breaks Auction Record

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the NFL.

Since entering the league he has won NFL MVP twice and also has won three Super Bowl rings. Mahomes is putting up big numbers off the field as well. According to TMZ one of his game-worn jerseys recently sold for a record-breaking amount.

“Mahomes’ No. 15 home threads worn during Week 5 of the 2022 season — when the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium — hit the auction block with Goldin recently … and after 32 bids, it found a new owner for $213,500” TMZ reported.

“The final price tag is significant — as it marks the most expensive Mahomes jersey ever sold at auction.”