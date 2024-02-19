Lenny Kravitz Performs Greatest Hits Medley at People’s Choice Awards, Sets Internet Ablaze

Giving the world exactly what it needs right now, Lenny Kravitz took to the stage of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards to perform his greatest hits medley.

The musician, who was honored during the event with the Music Icon Award, performed hit tracks Fly Away, TK421, It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over, Let Love Rule, and Are You Gonna Go My Way.

2024 #PCAs Music Icon Lenny Kravitz performs his greatest hits pic.twitter.com/a5eVcr9iZO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2024

Fans quickly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts about the amazing performance. “I remember the first time I saw Lenny Kravitz. I was like who is this Romeo Blue guy with Lisa Bonet???” one X user shared. “However, after he dropped his debut album Let Love Rule I had no more questions.”

Another X user added, “Absolutely phenomenal performance perfection.”

While accepting the Music Icon Award, Lenny Kravitz reflected on what the word “icon” means. “It means a lot of things to a lot of people, to me it means you’ve made an indelible mark by being who God created you to be. And, daring to be different.”

As he defined what an “icon” is, Kravitz said it is someone who “inspires and teaches others to believe in themselves and their direction whatever that direction is.”

Lenny Kravitz Reflects on the Early Criticism of His Music

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz then reflected on his music career during the years and the criticism in the early years.

“When I was first coming up a lot of people offered me a lot of deals but they wanted me to change,” Kravitz recalled. “My music wasn’t Black enough, it wasn’t white enough. It didn’t fit nicely inside a box. Or sound like what was on the radio at the time.”

“And I turned down the money and the glitzy promises of fame and stardom because I couldn’t live with myself doing something inauthentic.”

Lenny Kravitz pointed out that his goal was never about how many records he sold or awards he’s won.

“It’s about enjoying and being grateful for the journey and being grateful for the journey,” he explained. “And using the gifts that God gave you and that journey goes how it goes. And it will continue because I’m just doing me.”

Kravitz then said that he was a fan of music before he was a musician. “And my mantra now is the same as it was 35 years ago,” he continued. “Never follow the trends, set your own pace and recognize that the best is here right now in front of you.”

Kravitz started his music career in the late ‘80s. He released his first album Let Love Rule in 1989 and has released 10 albums since then. His upcoming album Blue Electric Light will be released on May 24 of this year.