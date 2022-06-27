Leni Klum’s Bio Dad Isn’t Seal, And Heidi Klum Isn’t The Only Supermodel He Dated

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is making her own mark on the modeling world, but what about her dad? Many assume that Klum’s longtime husband Seal is Leni’s father, but it’s actually Italian businessman Flavio Briatore—and Klum isn’t the only supermodel he’s been in a relationship with.

Who Is Flavio Briatore?

Briatore began his career as a restaurant manager and insurance salesman in Italy. After opening a few successful Benetton franchises, Briatore was made the manager of the Benetton Formula One racing team. He was forced to resign, however, after it was revealed that he had been involved in race fixing at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix. The businessman is now involved in a number of different ventures, like fashion, nightclubs, restaurants, and hotels. His business life has been by turns tumultuous and glamorous, and Briatore’s romantic life is just the same.

His Supermodel Relationships

In 1998, he got engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell. The two never ended up tying the knot, but carried on an on-again, off-again relationship until 2003. The pair parted on good terms and are still friendly.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Posts Rare Photo Of Handsome Son, Fans Can Barely Keep It Together

In 2003, Briatore began dating Klum. Ten months after the start of their relationship, Klum announced that she was pregnant. Soon after the baby news was revealed, the couple split up and Klum began a relationship with Seal. After his breakup with Klum, Briatore dated another model: “Wonderbra” model Elisabetta Gregoraci. The couple got married in 2008, and welcomed a son in 2010.

Klum: ‘Seal Is Leni’s Father’

Klum gave birth to Leni in May of 2004 and, according to her, Briatore is not involved in his daughter’s life. In an interview with USA Today, Klum made it very clear that her ex was not a part of Leni’s life, saying, “Seal is Leni’s father.” In 2009, Briatore even allowed Seal to legally adopt Leni, making it official.

Seal and Klum broke up in 2014, but his relationship with Leni is still strong. The father and daughter recently attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall together, with Seal calling it “one of the proudest moments of my life.”

He elaborated on the relationship, saying, “It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother. She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady [Leni]. We have always had that bond.” Even though Briatore is Leni’s biological father, Seal is definitely the one she calls “Dad.”

More From Suggest