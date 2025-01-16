Legendary ‘Twin Peaks’ Director David Lynch Dead at 78

David Lynch, the surrealist artist who managed mainstream success in borderline experimental works like TV’s Twin Peaks and films like The Elephant Man, has died.

The prolific director was 78.

Lynch’s family announced his passing on his official Facebook page but did not reveal the cause of death. According to Variety, Lynch disclosed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema, a result of lifelong smoking.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” his family wrote. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

“There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us,” they added. “But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

An eccentric and visionary filmmaker, David Lynch received Academy Award nominations for his work on The Elephant Man (1980) as both writer and director, as well as for directing the Film Noir infused films Mulholland Drive (2001) and Blue Velvet (1986).

David Lynch Achieves Cult Status with Fever Dream-Infused Films

Lynch was born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana. He started his career in the late 1960s by making short films. His first feature film, Eraserhead (1977), became a cult classic for its fever-dream horror mixed camp humor.

This success paved the way for his breakthrough film, The Elephant Man, discreetly produced by Mel Brooks. The film stars John Hurt as the intelligent but tragically disfigured main character, with Anthony Hopkins playing the compassionate doctor trying to help him in Victorian England.

Following the success of The Elephant Man, Lynch reportedly turned down the opportunity to direct Return of the Jedi. However, he turned his attention to Dune in 1984, a cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel that struggled at the box office. However, this film, which featured Sting prancing about oiled up and shirtless as a snarling villain, also went on to be a cult hit.

David Lynch Goes Mainstream with ‘Twin Peaks’

It was television, of course, that cemented the director’s status as a household name. Lynch co-created, directed, and co-wrote Twin Peaks, a surreal blend of detective drama, melodrama, and, at times, horror.

The series, centered on the murder investigation of teenager Laura Palmer, ran for three seasons, followed by a film (1992’s Fire Walk with Me) and a 2017 limited series revival on Showtime.

His notable works also include the 1990 crime drama Wild at Heart, which earned the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and the G-rated, Disney-supported The Straight Story.

Over the past two decades, Lynch has largely stepped back from feature filmmaking. His last full-length film, the 2006 psychological thriller Inland Empire, starred Laura Dern, Jeremy Irons, and Justin Theroux. During this hiatus, Lynch directed several short films and music videos while also exploring acting, with a notable appearance in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in 2022.

Though widely recognized as a filmmaker, Lynch has remained deeply connected to his roots as a painter, the art form that first launched his career. Over the years, he has also explored music, releasing a rock album, BlueBob, in 2001, an EP titled This Train in 2011, and a “modern blues” album, The Big Dream, in 2013.