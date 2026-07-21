Legendary Singer Denies Cocaine Use After World Cup Clip Goes Viral

Robbie Williams is addressing allegations against him with humor.

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The English singer performed at the 2026 World Cup finals on July 19. During his time at the game, he was filmed speaking with commentators. People were shocked and confused when something white landed on his microphone.

What on earth fell out of Robbie William's nose during yesterdays World Cup final broadcast?.. 😳

pic.twitter.com/6LXbHxthUI — Football Away Days (@AwayDaysFB) July 20, 2026

The moment began to go viral on X, with many people questioning what they saw.

“What on earth fell out of Robbie William’s nose during yesterdays World Cup final broadcast?.. 😳,” the account Football Away Days wondered.

In the clip, Williams is speaking when something white flies from the area of his mouth and nose before landing on the microphone. He briefly pauses to take it off, and continues with his commentary. Later, it ended up on his forehead after he scratched his head.

Many fans were quick to come to Williams’ defense. The singer, who first became famous as a member of the British boy band Take That, has been open about his previous struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

“It was a mint that fell out of his mouth. Robbie has been openly clean from alcohol and drugs for years. Stop trying to create a story when there is nothing.”

“Fell out of his mouth!! I’m sure he’d be the first to admit he relapsed. He’s never been shy about admitting it.”

A day later, Williams addressed the incident in a video he posted to his social media accounts.

“Just like to apologize for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday,” he said, appearing shirtless while in bed. “It was deeply unprofessional, and people worried about me.”

“But it’s OK,” he continued, “because I had several more.”

Sticking out his tongue, he showed everyone two white, circular mints. “Just woke up and feeling…. Mint,” he captioned the video.

The comments were full of people laughing at his “cheeky” response to the allegations.

“Thankfully not a tooth 🤣🤣.”

“I started following you just after watching this video! People have such empty lives that they find fulfilment in criticizing everyone. Loved your reaction 🤣.”

Robbie Williams has been open about his substance abuse in the past, and doesn’t shy away from the discussion.

“I was a fully-fledged, fully-blown, self-medicating addict. So unfortunately, it wasn’t a lot of fun, which is why I’m a sober person right now,” he said in a 2022 interview with The Irish Times. “But it wasn’t as heady and as exciting as you might believe in movies and stuff. It was just sad and depressing and tiring, and [you] know… the heart ached.”