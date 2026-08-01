legendary-heavy-metal-band-kicks-out-member-after-nearly-30-years

An original member of a beloved heavy metal band has been kicked out of the group, with no explanation given.

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On July 31, reports emerged that Sid Wilson, Slipknot’s longtime DJ, had been fired from the band. TMZ broke the news, noting that no reason was given for his dismissal.

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998 as their ninth member, just before the band dropped their self-titled debut album in 1999. Known by his stage name “#0”, he spent 28 years with the group, handling turntables, keyboards, samples, and sound effects. Slipknot is well known for their theatrical performances and distinctive masks.

Sid Wilson of heavy metal band Slipknot performing at Manchester Arena in 2020. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Wilson’s reported dismissal comes four months after he and Kelly Osbourne ended their engagement. The former couple shares a 3-year-old son, Sidney, born in November 2022.

Osbourne and Wilson first crossed paths in 1999 when Slipknot performed at Ozzfest, though they didn’t begin dating until years later. Wilson proposed to Osbourne backstage in July 2025 during her father Ozzy Osbourne’s Black Sabbath farewell concert in Birmingham, England… just weeks before the rock legend passed away.

Wilson and Osbourne. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In August 2024, Wilson suffered severe burns to his face and arms after an explosion at his farm. He shared photos of his injuries with fans, including burned eyebrows, scorch marks, and a blister on his lip, reassuring them that he was recovering.

Meanwhile, outside of Slipknot, Wilson pursued a solo career under the name DJ Starscream, a project inspired by the iconic “Transformers” villain.

As of this writing, neither Slipknot nor Wilson has publicly commented about the reported firing.