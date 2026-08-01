‘Alaskan Bush People’ Couple Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Looks like the Alaskan wilderness wasn’t the only thing getting cold… an Alaskan Bush People couple has reportedly split after seven years of marriage.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Gabriel and Raquell Brown quietly separated last spring and have been living apart ever since. The outlet reported that the split was driven by financial strain and differing priorities. The couple shares three children: two daughters and a son.

According to TMZ, Raquell felt that Gabe, 36, was emotionally unavailable and often put his extended family’s needs before hers and their three children’s.

Alaskan Bush People had previously documented Gabriel and Raquell’s relationship after they were introduced by Gabe’s sister Rain Brown in 2018. The couple married privately in 2019, then filmed a second reception that aired on the show the following year.

Shortly after their private nuptials, Gabriel publicly gushed about his new bride on Instagram.

“When two people meet, and two souls touch,” he wrote alongside a selfie snapshot of himself and Raquell. “In one look, love is felt. As time goes on, and that love grows into something more, becoming hard to describe, I call that blessed. That’s what I feel for Raquell.”

“If you have someone like that in your life, cherish them. Never give up on them,” he advised his over 270,000 Instagram followers. “If not, just hold on. Love will come to you. God bless us all.”

The separation news comes as the family continues to grieve another loss. Gabriel and Noah’s brother, Matt Brown, was found dead at age 43 in May after going missing in Washington. After the family publicly appealed for help finding him, Bear Brown confirmed that Noah had identified Matt’s body, which was recovered from the Okanogan River.