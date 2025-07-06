Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged During Her Father Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Black Sabbath Performance

Former reality TV star Kelly Osbourne said “YES” when her longtime partner and Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson got down on one knee during her father Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath performance.

While backstage with her parents and some friends, Sid grabbed Kelly’s hand and made the move. “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” he said.

Ozzy hilariously interjected, “F— off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

After laughing at the rock icon’s reaction, Wilson continued his proposal. “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you,” he said. “So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Kelly responded by nodding her head, yes, and then she embraced Sid in a long hug. Friends and family, including her parents, cheered in the background.

Kelly took to Instagram on Sunday to share the incredibly sweet video of the proposal. “Oh, and this happened yesterday!” she declared in the post’s caption.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson started dating in January 2022 after being friends since 1999. A few months into their relationship, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their son, Sidney, in late 2022.

Sharon opened up about the baby during a January 2023 episode of The Talk. “[His name is] Sidney,” she said. “[The’re] doing great. She won’t let a picture go of him.”

Kelly took to her Instagram Story the same day to reiterate the importance of her privacy. “I am not ready to share him with the world.”

Kelly Osbourne Thanked Fans For Going to Her Father’s Down Show Before Announcing She and Sid Wilson got Engaged

Right before announcing that she and Sid Wilson got engaged, Kelly Osbourne thanked her father’s dedicated fans for attending his final performance.

“To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement!” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I can’t even [write] this without tears streaming down my face. Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing!”

She then wrote, “My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way!”

Ozzy Osbourne previously opened up about how he was planning on “giving 120%’ during the performance.

“If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it,” he said during his SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks.

The legendary rocker then said that he hadn’t “done any physical work for at least 7 [or so] years.”

“By hook or by crook, I’m gonna make it there,” he continued. “I’ve got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me. I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”



