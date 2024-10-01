Legendary ‘Good Times’ & ‘Roots’ Star John Amos Dead at 84

John Amos, the legendary actor who brought charm to Good Times and depth to the iconic miniseries Roots, has died. Amos passed away from natural causes on August 21 in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” Kelly wrote in a statement.“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over Many fans consider him their TV father.”

“He lived a good life,” Kelly added. “His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

John Amos’ Stint on ‘Good Times’ Ended With His Character Written Off the Show

Amos portrayed James Evans Sr. on Good Times, a groundbreaking show that showcased one of television’s earliest Black two-parent families. Produced by Norman Lear and co-created by actor Mike Evans, who also starred in All in the Family and The Jeffersons, the series aired on CBS from 1974 to 1979.

After three seasons marked by critical acclaim and strong ratings, Amos was let go. He had voiced concerns about the show’s predominantly white writing staff. Amos believed that their storylines failed to authentically represent the Black characters. His character was unceremoniously killed off-screen in a car accident.

John Amos as James Evans, Sr., and Esther Rolle as Florida Evans, in a promotional portrait ‘Good Times’, 1974. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Amos swiftly rebounded in the role of adult Kunta Kinte, the central figure of Roots, inspired by Alex Haley’s novel that explores the period of slavery in the U.S. The miniseries became a critical and ratings sensation, earning Amos one of its 37 Emmy nominations.

John Amos and Madge Sinclair in a scene from the groundbreaking 70’s miniseries ‘Roots.’ (Image via Getty).

Born John Allen Amos Jr. on December 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of an auto mechanic. He earned a sociology degree from Colorado State University, where he also showcased his athleticism as a member of the football team.

Prior to embarking on his acting career, he relocated to New York and worked as a social worker at the Vera Institute of Justice, where he supported defendants at the Brooklyn House of Detention.

He had a short professional football career in minor leagues and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1967. However, coach Hank Stram advised him to focus on writing. This led him to work as an advertising and comedy writer before transitioning to on-camera roles.

John Amos Lands His First Acting Gig on an Iconic Sitcom

Amos’ first significant television role was that of Gordy Howard, the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Amos often served as the straight man to the flamboyant anchor Ted Baxter.

John Amos’ filmography includes Coming to America with Eddie Murphy, and its 2021 sequel. He also appeared in Die Hard 2, Madea’s Witness Protection, and Uncut Gems featuring Adam Sandler.

Amos also appeared alongside Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America.’ (Image via YouTube / MovieClips)

Later in his television career, Amos frequently guest-starred on The West Wing. Meanwhile, he also made appearances on shows such as Hunter, The District, Men in Trees, All About the Andersons, Two and a Half Men, and The Ranch.

Amos is survived by his son and daughter, Shannon Amos, as well as one granddaughter.