Legendary Broadcaster Dick Vitale Shares Concerning Health Update: ‘Some Abnormalities’

Beloved veteran sports announcer Dick Vitale has shared a difficult health update.

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On April 8, ESPN PR released a statement from Vitale announcing that he received bad news following a series of routine tests last week. The 86-year-old college basketball personality revealed that some “abnormalities” were found.

“Like countless others, each time I go for any kind of test, I am a nervous wreck,” Vitale explained in the statement. “The latest example is my scans last week. The anxiousness you feel about the uncertainty is off the charts. You just never know what’s next, and it can be surprising or scary.”

“While I feel great physically and sharp mentally, I heard from my doctors that the latest tests [which included a PET scan, then a CAT scan, and then two MRIs] showed some abnormalities.”

“They are recommending some additional testing to determine next steps. I’m hoping for the best, and we will see what the roadmap looks like after an upcoming biopsy,” Vital continued.

“As always, I plan to remain as active as ever and fight as hard as can be.”

Dick Vitale Returned to Broadcasting Last Year After Health Battles Stretching Back to 2021

Last year, Vitale was declared cancer-free and returned to broadcasting. He called a First Four game last month between North Carolina State and Texas alongside Charles Barkley, marking the first time the pair had called a game together.

Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale prepare to call the First Four round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

“I’m still doing games,” Vitale told USA TODAY back in March. “It’s a miracle. It’s absolutely a miracle. I get emotional about it sometimes.”

Vitale’s health battles began in 2021 with melanoma and lymphoma diagnoses, followed by vocal cord cancer in 2023. He made an emotional return to broadcasting for ESPN last February.