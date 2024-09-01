LeBron James’ High School Jersey Headed to Auction, Expected to Go for Over $1M

Los Angeles Lakers star James LeBron has become an NBA great. But prior to that, he was perhaps the most heralded high school athlete ever. He even donned the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was deemed “The Chosen One.”

LeBron High School Jersey Set to Hit Auction For High Price

One lucky sports memorabilia collector could get their hands on one of LeBron’s most coveted possessions. The St. Vincent St Mary High School jersey he wore on the Sports Illustrated cover. And according to a recent report from The Athletic, it is expected to sell for more than six figures.

“More than 22 years later, the high school jersey James was wearing that morning will be up for sale next month. At a Julien’s Auctions event in Hong Kong,” The Athletic writes.

“The jersey — which was also worn by James in a game that night, and for much of his junior season — is estimated to sell for somewhere between $1-2 million. Which would set the record for a game-worn high school jersey.”

James’ Jersey Could Join Elite Company

James is one of the most decorated athletes of all time. He has won four NBA titles winning the NBA Finals MVP all four times. LeBron surpassed fellow Lakers legend Kareem-Abdul Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2023. He is often rivaled by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time.

It is not out of the ordinary that his jersey may auction for such a high amount. Especially with all he has accomplished.

New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth’s jersey, which he wore in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series, just sold for $24.2 million. It is the game where he famously “called his shot.” That sale occurred just days before LeBron’s high school jersey hit the auction block.

Fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant’s old staples center locker just hit the market for over a million dollars.