‘Selling Sunset’ Reportedly Recruiting Reality TV Star From Another Show to Join Cast

Reality TV star and Selling the OC castmate Alex Hall is reportedly being recruited by Netflix’s Selling Sunset to become a full-time cast member for the show’s season 10.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Hall is in contract negotiations with Netflix and the show’s producers.

The insiders noted that Hall is a “natural fit” for the show despite living in Orange County. It was noted that she already has several high-profile clients in LA. Hall being recruited also comes just after the cast from Selling the OC was told they wouldn’t be filming this year.

Hall’s potential recruitment comes just weeks after cast members Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Sofia Vergara’s sister, Sandra Vergara, were told their contracts would not be renewed.

Who is Returning to ‘Selling Sunset’ For Season 10

Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith are both returning for season 10. They will return with original castmates Christina Quinn and Heather El Moussa.

Quinn revealed on Instagram that she was “back” before asking if fans missed her.

El Moussa told Realtor.com that she felt it was the “perfect time” to rejoin the show’s cast. “Honestly, the timing just felt right,” she said. “I’m in such a different place in my life than when I left—I have Tristan, HRE Beauty is growing, and I feel more grounded than ever.”

“When the opportunity came back around, I didn’t want to look back and wonder ‘what if,” she continued. “I said yes because I was ready to show up as the version of me I am now, not who I was before.”

Moussa then said that she had been thinking about returning to the show for a while. However, she noted that she decided it was time when “everything aligned.”

“It was definitely a conversation!” she declared. “I had been thinking about it, and when the discussions started, everything aligned. The show has always been a part of my story. Real estate is such a big part of my life, and being able to bring people into that world again, especially now with everything I have going on, just made sense. It felt less like going back and more like leveling up.”

Reflecting on her previous stint on the show, Moussa said, “I’m not going to pretend there aren’t dynamics, but I genuinely go into every situation leading with respect. I’m not there to create drama, I’m there to close deals and do good work.”

“If tension comes up, I’ll handle it like I handle everything—head on and with honesty,” she added.