Babe Ruth’s ‘Called Shot’ Yankees Jersey Sells For Mind-Blowing Price at Auction

New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth is widely regarded as one of the greatest baseball players ever. He is a two-time all-star and a seven-time World Series champion.

One of Babe Ruth’s most iconic moments was when he “called his shot” in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series. Ruth pointed toward the outfield before he crushed a series-defining home run.

Believe it or not, the jersey he wore during the iconic run just sold for over $24 million. That’s a record for sports memorabilia.

Babe Ruth’s Jersey Sells For Whopping Amount

“In perhaps the most anticipated sports memorabilia auction ever, the jersey worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth when he “called his shot” in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series has sold…. for $24.12 million with Heritage Auctions, setting an auction record for most expensive sports collectible,” ESPN wrote.

“The sale of the New York Yankees road Ruth jersey, which includes the standard 20% buyer’s premium, was available to the public for the first time in 19 years.”

Kobe’s Locker To Auction For Seven Figures

It has been four years since the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Kobe was one of the most famous athletes of all time. So any of the late Hall of Famer’s memorabilia will be a collector’s item that everyone will want to get their hands on.

One lucky memorabilia collector will have a chance to get their hands on a piece of history: Kobe Bryant’s locker. However, it won’t come cheap. According to TMZ, the auction could surpass a million dollars.

“Kobe Bryant fans have an opportunity to get their hands on a truly rare piece of memorabilia. The Black Mamba’s Staples Center locker — and it could sell for over a million bucks!!” TMZ wrote.

“TMZ Sports has learned … the locker — which was set to be destroyed during renovations at the Staples Center in 2018 — was saved by a maintenance worker who realized it belonged to the Hall of Famer.”