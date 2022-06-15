Leah Remini Implies Tom Cruise Is Guilty Of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Top Gun: Maverick has been making headlines, from its critical reception to praise for its star, Tom Cruise. However, Leah Remini is speaking out against those who are complimenting Cruise, sharing a post on Twitter that slams the actor for his involvement with the Church of Scientology.

Remini Shares Post That Claims Cruise ‘Promotes A Dangerous Cult’

Remini shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from Claire Headley that read, “Glad all you Top Gun fans are enjoying the new movie. Personally, recent posts about this new movie only serve to remind me of Tom Cruise and his crimes against humanity.”

“Tom Cruise promotes a dangerous cult that destroyed my family,” Headley continued. “So no, I will not watch the movie, nor will I ever support or approve of this scam of a man. Trust me, Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses that organization perpetuates.”

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage.



You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology.



And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology.



Don’t let the movie star charm fool you. pic.twitter.com/zQKwJWuJLj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 11, 2022

Remini added a caption to the screenshot, writing, “Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

Remini’s History With Scientology

Remini has been an outspoken critic of Scientology since she left the organization in 2013. The actress was a member of the Church of Scientology from childhood but left after being told she was not able to question the decisions of church leader David Miscavige, and allegations of abuse in the organization.

Since leaving Scientology, Remini has written a book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and developed a series focused on ex-Scientologists, titled, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The docuseries was critically acclaimed, winning two Emmys: one for Outstanding Informational Series or Special, and one for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Remini Claims Cruise ‘Is Very Aware Of The Abuses That Go On In Scientology’

Remini has also previously spoken about Cruise’s involvement with Scientology. In her memoir, the actress claimed she was only allowed to meet the actor after donating $1 million to the International Association of Scientology. The organization denies this claim. In a 2018 interview with The Daily Beast, Remini criticized Cruise again, saying, “He is very aware of the abuses that go on in Scientology. He’s been part of it.”

Cruise has not made any statement regarding Headley and Remini’s comments about “his crimes against humanity,” but it’s clear the box office success of Top Gun: Maverick has not been slowed down by Scientology’s infamy.

